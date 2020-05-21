AR Workshop is back open and we are all thrilled! During the COVID-19 Pandemic, AR Workshop was focusing on DIY projects to-go. Now that they are back open, it is time to get crafty while social distancing. Courtney Rascoe, owner, joined Chelsey to talk about the new changes. They have added disposable aprons and the shop is cleaned and sanitized before and after every workshop. For the foreseeable future only 10 guests will be able to register for each workshop and only two will be allowed at a table. Finally, face coverings are encouraging! If you feel unwell, they are asking that you please stay home!
The May schedule is posted, and they are ready to get crafty. You can check out their schedule and register here. For more information, visit their website!
