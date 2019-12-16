Meet "Ghost", our Pet of the Week on Studio 10!
Ghost is a two-month-old sweetheart. She's available for adoption now at The Haven in Fairhope. Four of her siblings are also at The Haven; the other two have been adopted.
Ghost, along with her brothers and sisters, were left in a taped up box beside a dumpster. Luckily, someone discovered the kittens and brought them to safety.
If you're interested in adopting Ghost or another pet, go to havenforanimals.org or call 251-929-3980.
