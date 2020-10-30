The following information was provided by Joe Jefferson Playhouse:
From the folks who brought you The Mobile Theater Social Distancing Show this past June, Project Fighting Prawn has teamed up with The Ghoulish Garb to present an all new spooktacular musical event just in time for Halloween!
Local venues may still be closed but that hasn’t stopped this group of Mobile-based community theater performers from making their art! Ghost Light Theater is a FREE online musical revue set to premiere on Facebook Live October 30th at 6:00PM CT. Produced on location at Mobile’s very own Joe Jefferson Playhouse, Fighting Prawn is transporting the JJP stage into the palm of your hands with this cavalcade of haunts made with Mobile Devices for Mobile Devices!
The team has been working on Ghost Light Theater since early August; building custom props, sets, digital projections and of course...carving lots and lots of pumpkins! But why go through all the trouble of making a non-profit production? The folks at Fighting Prawn figure, why not?
“Local theaters have been sitting vacant since March and prior,” says Mike Garand, Ghost Light’s Director. “We wanted to bring some Halloween joy to people while also shining a spotlight on Mobile’s rich theatre community and its performance spaces. Just a friendly reminder that they are still here and that they do still need our support. Especially if we want them to still exist when this is all over.”
True, the cobwebs have been growing these past months at JJP – but that doesn’t mean the theater has necessarily been vacant. At least that is what the members of the team say.
“Majority of the people who occupy Joe Jefferson for extended periods of time have had a ghostly encounter or experience.” Garand claims. “We’ve spent a lot of late night hours working at the theater since JJP donated the space to us, and let’s just say that they haven’t shied away from making themselves known.”
The group has also joined forces with the locally-owned online boutique, The Ghoulish Garb to present a TERROR TAROT Major Arcana Deck Giveaway! Simply Like and Share the broadcast this Friday and you’ll be entered to win a brand-new spooky Tarot Deck like the one featured in the show!
What goes on in your local theaters when the lights are out and the curtains close? Find out in this can’t-miss 15-Minute Halloween Event! Find it in Facebook Events or on the Project Fighting Prawn Facebook Page. Support local artists by giving them a follow and by tuning into the show this Friday at 6:00PM CT only on Facebook Live!
