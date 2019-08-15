What is not to love about the Girl Scouts! The Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama are gearing up for their Membership Drive. The girls want to grow their troops and give local girls an opportunity to be a part of this special group of young women. This is their first Membership Drive and they are offering a special promotion on that day only!
For every new girl you register you will get one free adult membership per household! This promotion is perfect for new girls to be signed up and for a parent to join in on the fun with their G.I.R.L. (go-getter, innovator, risk-taker, leader).
About Girl Scouts:
Girl Scouts is the BEST leadership experience for girls. It is girl-led, expert-approved, and volunteer-supported.
She will learn things like axe throwing, archery, and camping, to coding, robotics, and financial literacy. The possibilities are endless.
Not only are we seeking girls, but we are also seeking volunteers!
We have volunteer opportunities for everyone, from troop roles to role models. Whether you can give a day, a few weeks, or the whole year.
For more information on how to volunteer or become a Girl Scout, visit girlscoutssa.org or call 800-239-6636.
