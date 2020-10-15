The following information was provided by Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama:
Have you always wondered why girls are so BATTY about Girl Scouts? Well, don't miss our Boo Thru! Drive-up after school to learn how to join, receive a cool HALLOWEEN themed craft kit and/or STEM kit, and a delicious fall treat! You don't even have to get out of your vehicle! It's going to be a SPOOKTACULAR time, so be sure to come to see us.
We'll be at the following locations from 3:00-4:30 p.m. on Oct. 21:
Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama Office - 3483 Springhill Avenue, Mobile, AL 36608
Langon Municipal Park - 4901 Zeigler Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608
Generate Tech - 31 Shelton Beach Road, Unit A, Saraland, AL, 36571
Bay Minette City Hall - 301 D’Olive St, Bay Minette, AL 36507
Higher Heights Church of God - 259 West Claiborne St, Monroeville, AL 36460
ALL girls are welcome K-12 to attend and be sure to invite a friend! Girl Scouting is better together!
For more information about other locations throughout our 30 counties, please see www.girlscoutssa.org.
