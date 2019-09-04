The 13th Annual Girls Just Wanna Have Fun fundraiser will return on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 5:30 – 9:00 p.m. at Government Plaza to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mobile, the Gulf Coast’s ‘home-away-from-home’ for families of seriously ill or injured children.
Tickets for Girls Just Wanna Have Fun are available for $50 in advance or $60 at the door. Attendees also can purchase additional “Purse-Onality” tickets at $25, $50 or $100, which includes a stylish purse with a surprise gift inside!
This not-to-be-missed event is an evening for ladies 21 years of age and older, complete with heavy hors d’oeuvres from local area chefs and restaurants including Bonefish Grill, Haint Blue Brewing Company, Half Shell Oyster House, Cheese Cottage and many more. Girls Just Wanna Have Fun is an unforgettable evening of styling, makeovers, shopping and more!
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mobile provides a supportive home environment offering care, compassion and hope to families with seriously ill and injured children being treated at area hospitals.
1626 Spring Hill Avenue, Mobile Alabama
(251) 694-6873
For more information, visit this website.
