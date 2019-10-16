Are you in need of a GNO? The Wharf and South Baldwin Regional Medical Center have you covered! You can have a night of fun, relaxation, and important information on Thursday, October 17, 2019. The proceeds from the night will be benefitting Baldwin County Child Advocacy Center.
You will be able to score on deals, receive important information about Breast Cancer and drink "pinktini’s.” It will all take place at The Wharf in Orange Beach from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on October 17, 2019. For more information about The Wharf, visit this website. If you would like more information about South Baldwin Regional Medical Center, visit this website.
(0) comments
