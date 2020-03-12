Ladies get ready for a great night full of laughter! Amy Barnes is making her way to Dayspring Baptist Church. The show is Friday, March 20, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Concessions will be available, and it is cash only. Be sure to get your tickets today and have a great GNO!
Details include:
When: Friday, March 20, 2020
Where: Dayspring Baptist Church, 2200 Cody Rd S, Mobile, AL 36695
Hours: Doors open at 6:30
For more information, contact Dayspring Baptist Church.
Website: dayspring.church
Office Phone: 251-633-0250
