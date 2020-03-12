Ladies get ready for a great night full of laughter! Amy Barnes is making her way to Dayspring Baptist Church. The show is Friday, March 20, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Concessions will be available, and it is cash only. Be sure to get your tickets today and have a great GNO!

Details include:

When: Friday, March 20, 2020

Where: Dayspring Baptist Church, 2200 Cody Rd S, Mobile, AL 36695

Hours: Doors open at 6:30

For more information, contact Dayspring Baptist Church.

Website: dayspring.church

Office Phone: 251-633-0250

All content © 2020, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.  

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.