AR Workshop Mobile is ready to host your next night out. They are a boutique DIY workshop that offers hands-on classes to create custom wooden home décor, wooden designs, lazy Susan’s, canvas pillows, chunky knit blankets, jewelry stamping and more! They provide team building events, birthday parties for kids and adults, realtor closing gifts and events open daily to the public!
Their events can be found here. Upcoming specialty events include:
Girls Night Out Workshop Friday September 6, 2019 7:00 p.m.
DIY Wine with Domke Market September 15, 2019 1:00 p.m.
Floral Arrangements with Glen Jenkins from the Shade Tree September 21, 2019 5:00 p.m.
For more information, visit their website!
