Get ready to head out West! Calamine is an original play running September 6-8, 2019 and 13-15, 2019. It is written and directed by Mark Wyatt and was inspired by the song of the same name written by Ross Newell and recorded by The Mulligan Brothers. It is a Western set in Texas in the 1880s. As a Western, simulated gunfire will be used onstage. Ear protection will be provided for all who wish to have it.
You can see it for the next two weekends at the Mobile Theatre Guild, 14 N Lafayette St. or visit them online.
Dates include: September 6-8, 2019 and September 13-15, 2019. Friday and Saturday shows will start at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday matinees will be at 2:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.