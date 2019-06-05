Get your golf clubs out for a great cause! Victoria Southern stopped by the studio to talk with Chelsey about Lutheran Women in Mission. The special fundraising event is 2019 Pre-convention golf tournament to be held at Robert Trent Jones Magnolia Grove Crossings Golf Course on June 19th. Golfers will need to be at the golf course at 7:00 a.m. with Tee time at 8 a.m. It is a 4 man/woman team shot gun start. After the event, there will be a luncheon of grilled chicken with an auction following. Prizes will be for first and second place teams; longest yard for each man and woman. The cost for each player is $100 and sponsorships are available at the bronze level, silver, gold and platinum levels. $100; $550; $650 and $750. For more information, they can email me at teeup4mites@lwml.org.
The Lutheran Church has a women’s auxiliary called Lutheran Women’s Missionary League and was renamed Lutheran Women in Mission. The purpose of this group is to raise “mites” or funds for funding mission grants. This past biennium the National LWML raised over $2 million for projects all over the world. For example, mission projects this past biennium went toward the expense of Christian Eldercare Home in Haiti; Lutheran Braille Workers for making braille books of the Bible; Completion of Lukonda Lutheran School Buildings, Uganda – Lutheran Church Uganda and NOLA 4: Hearts for the Hungry, Homeless and Hurting. For more information about the LWML our website is http://www.lwml.org/home
Based on the Biblical account of the widow’s mite (Luke 21:1–4), the Mite Box is intended for regular contributions of “mites” — offerings above and beyond the support given to the congregation and the Synod. Mite Box contributions amount to millions of dollars that fund district and national mission grants and implement the LWML program.
Details include:
When: June 19, 2019
Where: Robert Trent Jones Magnolia Grove Crossings Golf Course
Tee Time: 8:00 a.m.
