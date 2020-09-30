The following information was provided by organizers for Tee Time for Autism:
The American Autism & Rehabilitation Foundation is a non-profit identity that focuses on raising awareness and needed funds for the local special-needs community to benefit from the therapeutic services and sensory-friendly programs offered through the American Autism & Rehabilitation Center. The Tee Time for Autism Golf Tournament scheduled for Friday, October 9, 2020 at Rock Creek is an inaugural fundraising event that promises to offer golfers a great game, fantastic prizes, entertainment, and delicious food supporting a great cause.
The Tee Time for Autism Golf Tournament presented by Tacky Jacks will begin with lunch/registration @ 11:30 with a 1:00pm tee time. The tournament is setup as a 4-man scramble with a shot gun start. Golfers will have a chance to win a $5k Cash Prize in the Putting Contest, Dixon Golf will be onsite giving away great prizes if you are up for the challenge and if players are lucky enough to score a hole-in-one they can win a 7-day trip to Hawaii sponsored by USA Ready Mix or a vehicle provided by Terry Thompson Chevrolet.
Following the tournament will be a Players Party to include dinner and beverages, live music by Shea White, a cigar station provided by Downtown Cigars and a bourbon tasting sponsored by Dettling Bourbon. We will also have a silent auction and announce the raffle winner for a PK 360 Grill donated by Jubilee ACE Hardware.
Details, sponsorship opportunities, and registration at AmericanAutismCenter.org
When: October 9, 2020
Where: Rock Creek Golf Course
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Email: info@americanautismcenter.com
