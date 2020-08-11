The following information was provided by Donna Ward:
“It is Cancer.” Those three words would send Donna Ward, wife of former major leaguer and current MLB coach Turner Ward, on a terrifying journey. First came the double mastectomy, resulting in overwhelming pain and a body that would not heal. Over the next eight years, Donna would face eleven more surgeries to repair the damage. The constant suffering and exhaustion left her questioning God, whom she had trusted since a child. Yet today she is convinced cancer has been one of the greatest gifts of her life.
Through raw and vulnerable journal entries, Ward takes us on her journey. She uses current narrative sections to speak of what she has learned since writing those words. Her deeply moving story is one of faith in God, love between husband and wife, and hope
Donna and Turner Ward will speak on Thursday, August 27 beginning at 6 p.m. at Page and Palette Bookstore located at 32 S. Section Street in Fairhope, AL. A book signing will take place following. For more information, call 251.928.5295.
WHY THIS BOOK WAS WRITTEN
“Life was predictable, and then, in a moment, everything changed. My stable world became a world of unknown and fear. I have a story that needs to be told. A story of HOPE. A cancer diagnosis followed by 12 surgeries in 7 years has been a journey of pain, suffering, and questioning in the God that I have trusted in, all my life. The cancer has been probably one of the greatest gifts of my life.”
- Donna Ward, Author & Speaker
HOW TO PURCHASE UNEXPECTED HOPE
- Unexpected Hope website (donnamarieward.com)
- Hardback and E-book available to order (bit.ly/unexhope) on Amazon; in bookstores and online
- Page & Palette Bookstore (Fairhope, AL)
- Hardback available at Stokley Garden Express in Mobile, AL and A Little Shoppe (Satsuma, AL)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.