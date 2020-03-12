Get ready for an exciting event! Waymakers Trolling Motor and Custom Services Center is preparing for their big gran opening in Saraland. You can attend this fun event and ribbon cutting at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 21 B Anderson Rd. Saraland, AL 36571.
They are an authorized service center for Minn Kota, Cannon Downriggers and Talon Shallow water anchors and Motor Guide. They sell, install, and repair trolling motors, rods and reels for freshwater and saltwater models. WayMakers sells and install boat electronics, such as fish finders, LED lights, batteries, battery chargers. They offer a variety of rods, reels, custom tackle from some local guys as well as some well-known brand names.
Their Custom Service Center covers almost anything you could want or need on your boat. You can find them at 21 B Anderson Road Saraland, Alabama. Visit their Facebook Page or call them at (251) 675-5050.
