Get ready for delicious food with BrewHa's Pub & Grub! It is a fairly new restaurant on the Gulf Coast and has a full service bar and kitchen. BrewHa's is taking safety measures into consideration amid the COVID-19 Pandemic. Tables are six feet apart and masks are required when walking in.
They offer lunch and dinner Monday-Saturday. They are closed on Sunday's but their space is available to rent. BrewHa's offers a fajita special on Tuesdays, a loaded potato special on Thursdays, and a steak night is on Saturday. They always have steaks available throughout the week as well.
BrewHa's hosts karaoke on Wednesday, Friday & Saturday. They have Open Mic with Chico Drums on Thursdays. For more information, give them a call!
BrewHa’s Pub & Grub
4054 Government Blvd.
Mobile, AL 36693
251 525-9949
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.