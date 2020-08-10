Get ready for delicious food with BrewHa's Pub & Grub! It is a fairly new restaurant on the Gulf Coast and has a full service bar and kitchen. BrewHa's is taking safety measures into consideration amid the COVID-19 Pandemic. Tables are six feet apart and masks are required when walking in. 

They offer lunch and dinner Monday-Saturday. They are closed on Sunday's but their space is available to rent. BrewHa's offers a fajita special on Tuesdays, a loaded potato special on Thursdays, and a steak night is on Saturday. They always have steaks available throughout the week as well.

BrewHa's hosts karaoke on Wednesday, Friday & Saturday. They have Open Mic with Chico Drums on Thursdays. For more information, give them a call!

BrewHa’s Pub & Grub

4054 Government Blvd.

Mobile,  AL  36693

251 525-9949

