The Mediterranean Sandwich Company is celebrating! They have now been open for over 10 years! Vlad Moldoveanu joined Chelsey and Joe in the kitchen to make Greek Bowls! He is the founder and president of Mediterranean Sandwich Company. They have four restaurants in Mobile and Daphne. Check out their website for locations and menu!
Greek Bowl (vegetarian***)
Ingredients
• Lettuce (full bowl)
• 6-7 cucumber slices
• 6-7 tomato slices
• 6-7 bell pepper slices
• 6 kalamata olives
• 7-8 onion slices
• 1oz CRUMBLED FETA
• 1 big pepperoncini (2 if small)
• 2 oz tzatziki (1 spoon)
• 2 oz Hummus (1 spoon)
• Extra virgin olive oil and apple cider Vinegar as dressing
• Parsley and sumac to garnish
• (choice of protein)
Procedure
Dine-in
1. Fill bowl almost to the rim with lettuce
2. Arrange all the other vegetables next to each other
3. Crumble or shave 10z feta in one place. Not over everything like a Greek salad
4. Add oil and vinegar
5. Add hummus and tzatziki at 12 and 6 o’clock
6. If protein is added, add protein in the middle add tzatziki right on protein
7. Sumac and parsley
Take out
1. For to-go place 2oz cups tzatziki and hummus in the bowl or next to
2. For take-out meat goes in a small to go box just like any salad
