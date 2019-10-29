Get ready for a day full of community, collard greens and healthy living! Our friends from the Green Health Cultural Festival joined Chelsey in the studio to talk about all the fun that is going to take place on Saturday, November 2, 2019. There will be cooking contests, dance competitions, seafood, produce, arts and crafts, live music and more.
They want to invite you to join them for the festival at 204 S. Wilson Avenue Prichard Al. They are giving away free tickets to the Collard Greens Cook-Off tasting to everyone that texts GHFC_Collard to 474747.
You can find more information here.
Details include:
When: November 2, 2019
Where: 204 S Wilson Avenue Prichard, Al.
Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Ticket: Free Entry
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.