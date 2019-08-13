Greene & Phillips provided the following information:
The news is full of stories about faulty parts on vehicles that have been recalled. David Greene from Greene and Phillips explains how some of these recalls can cause serious injury.
Where can someone find out about available recalls for their vehicle?
To find out the most up-to-date recall information, you can go online to recalls.gov, or you can go to the manufacturer’s website and put in your VIN number. In addition, your local dealer will be able to tell you what recalls are available for your vehicle. Again, this is a very important fix for your truck or car, and it affects a wide range of vehicles from 2000 onward. To have a recall fixed will cost you nothing.
The most common recall we hear about is airbags. David, why is it important to get this fixed right away?
Airbags are made to save lives. These vehicles are being recalled because when the airbags deploy, there have been instances of shrapnel from the airbag injuring driver’s and passenger’s. If your vehicle is affected, it is very important that you get this problem fixed as soon as you can so that in the unfortunate event that your airbags deploy, they are able to do their job and protect you. Airbags are supposed to help, not hurt.
If someone is involved in a wreck, and they believe shrapnel from an airbag injured them, what should they do?
If you were involved in an accident where your vehicle’s airbag deployed and you were injured by shrapnel, you should contact a personal injury lawyer that handles product liability cases. At Greene and Phillips, we have experience helping our clients recover money for their injuries due to faultily designed products. It is important to call a lawyer as soon as you can after an incident like this because important evidence can be harder to obtain the longer you wait.
What exactly does the term product liability mean, and in what instances would someone want to talk to a lawyer about pursuing a claim?
Product liability is an area of law that protects consumers against faulty products. When a manufacturer produces a product that is shown to be unsafe, that manufacturer is responsible for fixing the product and often-paying damages to the person who was injured because of the products faults. As a rule, if you are injured from a defective car part, a dangerous household product, dangerous work equipment, or defective health care equipment, it is worth contacting a lawyer to see if you have a case. Consultations are always free at Greene & Phillips, and we are not paid unless we get money for you.
If anyone has any further questions, how can they contact you?
They can call us at 300-2000, or stop by our office on Florida Street any time.
