Studio 10 friend Jonavin Murray, personal chef with Thrive, is back on Studio 10 with this delicious grilled shrimp recipe that packs a ton of flavor and just the right kick of spice.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 fresh red chile (such as Fresno), seeds removed, finely grated
- 3 garlic cloves, finely grated or 2 tbsp of garlic paste
- 1 tablespoon coarsely ground pepper
- 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, plus more for grill
- 1 pound large shrimp, peeled, deveined
- Kosher salt
- Lime wedges and Kashmiri chili powder or paprika (for serving)
STEPS:
Whisk chile, garlic, pepper, lime juice, and 2 Tbsp. oil in a large bowl. Add shrimp and toss to coat; season with salt. Thread shrimp onto sets of 2 skewers.
Prepare a grill for medium-high heat; clean grates well, then oil. Grill shrimp, turning once, until cooked through and lightly charred, about 5 minutes total. Serve with lime wedges dipped in chili powder.
