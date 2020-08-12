Get ready to make a splash! Gulf Coast Ducks is in Orange Beach and has enjoyed the Summer season. Tours depart daily from 1 p.m.- 5:30 p.m. You can also check out the Sunset Tour at 6:45 p.m.
As we draw closer to Fall, Gulf Coast Ducks is hosting an End of Summer Blowout Sale! You can get $10 off tickets now through Labor Day.
The Ducks are keeping you safe amid the COVID-19 Pandemic.
- Decreased Capacity to 50% so that everyone can maintain a safe distance while on board.
- The duck is sanitized after every tour.
- Captain and Tour guide are masked for the entirety of the tour.
- Guests over the age of 6 are encouraged to wear a mask. Masks will be provided if needed.
Gulf Coast Ducks
Located at Caribe Marina
28101 Perdido Beach Blvd
Orange Beach, AL
(251) 525-6933
