The Gulf Coast Ducks have a new home! The tours are now open in Orange Beach for you to explore the beaches and their towns. You can even enjoy a Sunset Duck Tour at 6:45 p.m. Tours depart from the Caribe Marina Tuesday-Saturday.
For more information and to book your tour, visit them online!
Gulf Coast Ducks
28101 Perdido Beach Blvd.
Orange Beach, AL
(251) 525-6933
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.