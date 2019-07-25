The University of South Alabama Jags love their jazz! The Gulf Coast Ethnic & Heritage Jazz Festival is back. The purpose of this fun event is to, "keep America's only music art form, jazz, alive for future generations." The night will include jazz and poetry, Marsalis jazz clinic and awards, and jazz at Laidlaw!
This will all be taking place at the University of South Alabama Laidlaw Center for Performing Arts, 5751 USA Drive S. Mobile, Al 36688. You can get your tickets at Eventbrite or at A&M Peanut Shop located on 209 Dauphin St., Mobile, Al. 36602. For more information, visit them at gcehjazzfest.org
