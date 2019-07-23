Get ready for the Gulf Coast Exotic Animal Expo! The fundraiser is for avian research and will take place on July 26, 2019 and July 27, 2019. There will be a variety of birds, mammals, artists, supplies, cages, and food for the pets. The National Cockatiel Society and the African Lovebird Society will have a show. There will be judges from across the nation to judge the two events on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $5 for adults and free for children under $12.
This fun and family event will be held at the Abba Shrine Auditorium at 7701 Hitt Road in mobile, Al. For more information, please contact Shelby Pate at (251) 751-6373 or Cathy Baird at (251) 454-4217.
