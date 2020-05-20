Gulf Coat Pedal Tours is Mobile’s original party pedal tour! This is a unique way to explore the heart of the city while having a blast. You can hop on the bile with 12 of your best friends for a private tour or make new friends on a public mixer tour!
Reopening Information: Currently, they do not have a specific reopening date. Our number one concern is to do their part to help keep our guides and riders alike healthy. They are watching the COVID-19 closely and hope to see a more downward trend in the infection rate so that they can get back on the streets of downtown.
Once they do open, there will be some temporary changes to try to keep everyone comfortable and healthy. They will only be offering private tours with a reduced capacity, to align with government health and safety regulations. They will also be implementing a strict sanitation process during and between rides.
They are promoting their gift cards for now while they are shut down. It is a great way to support any small business that is shut down right now. These gift cards can be used any time.
For more information, check them out on Facebook and online!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.