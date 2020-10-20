The following information was provided by Thane Direct:
With COVID-19, we need to keep our hoes as germfree as possible. As families continue to shelter in place, every room, nook and cranny of the home must remain as healthy as possible. The H2O e3 Natural Cleaning System is shown to kill H2O E3 kills 99% of certain germs, viruses and bacteria utilizing lab-proven cleaning technology that sanitizes as well as breaks down and neutralizes odors in seconds. Safe for pets and every member of the family, the H2O e3’s eActivator combines virtually cost-free tap water and salt to start its patented Electrolyzation Process. Through low levels of electricity, the eActivator breaks apart water and salt molecules to form two new powerful oxidants – one that cuts through grease and grime and the other that acts as a powerful germ and bacteria-destroying sanitizer and instant deodorizer. The H2o e3 sprayer can be applied in the bathroom, the kitchen, on children’s toys, on door handles, on computer and cell phone screens, while the expanded system’s custom mop can be used on hard floors, tiles and any hard surface. Because our health is under attack like never-before from airborne germs and bacteria, the H2O e3 serves as a must-have for families everywhere. Available for direct-to-home purchase from Thane Direct via the website h20e3.com (https://h2oe3.com), the e3 Natural Cleaning System is offered at only two payments of $29.95. Shipping is included in the price.
