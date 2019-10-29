Habitat for Humanity ReStores of Baldwin County are gearing up for a spooky event for a great cause. They are hosting a Halloween Blood Drive on October 31, 2019. You can visit them at their Summerdale ReStore from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and the Daphne ReStore from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
They are so excited about their new Daphne location and invite you to come shop at 27900 N Main St. Daphne, Al. 36526.
Smart shoppers know they can find a good deal at a thrift store, but many people use ‘thrift store’ interchangeably with ‘secondhand store’ and assume items are all very old use. In fact, a huge portion of ReStore merchandise is brand new, and less than half the retail price!
For more information, visit their website and Facebook page. Habitat ReStore is the best place to Donate + Shop + Save. Every donation and every purchase helps improve the lives of a family right here in Baldwin County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.