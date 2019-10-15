Derek, from the Hangout, joined Chelsey in the studio to talk about the 12th Annual Hangout Oyster Cook-Off Craft Spirits and Beer Weekend!
The event has announced Craft Spirits & Beer Night featuring a rare lineup of bourbons, rums, and tequilas on Nov 1st at 6 PM. This Friday Kick-Off party is back and bigger than ever with live music, world-famous pit masters, and the rarest spirits to ever reach the Gulf Coast!
Live Music Lineup Featuring Crawford & Power + Boy Named Banjo
Crawford & Power will kick off the party on Friday night followed by folk pop band Boy Named Banjo. Crawford & Power has opened for artists such as Willie Nelson, Travis Tritt and The Marshall Tucker Band. Their roots are in classic country, Americana and southern rock which they describe as a “classic country music revival with a splash of sweet iced tea and whiskey.”
Born and raised in Nashville, Boy Named Banjo brings an energetic blend of rock, alt-country, and folk pop that will keep listeners smiling, clapping and dancing along. Their hit album Tanglewood Sessions has over 3 million streams on Spotify, and they have toured all over the U.S.
World-Famous Pitmasters at Friday Craft Spirits Night
This year, Oyster Cook-Off has added a Bourbon & BBQ spotlight to Craft Spirits & Beer Night with high-end BBQ prepared by some of the hottest pit masters in the U.S. including Jess Pryles, Shane McBride, and Sam Jones.
Jess Pryles is a live fire cook, author and a professional Hardcore Carnivore. She has appeared as a celebrity judge on Channel 7’s Aussie Barbecue Heroes and is a regular on Food Network. She's grilled live on the Today show and judged prestigious BBQ competitions worldwide.
Shane McBride is a partner of the New York barbecue restaurants Pig Beach and Pig Bleecker. Shane regularly travels the professional BBQ circuit with his team Ribdiculous, competing at the Memphis in May World Championship, among other renowned competitions.
Sam Jones is the third generation to cook traditional whole hog barbecue at Skylight Inn in Ayden, NC. Sam’s family opened Skylight Inn in 1947 with a very humble beginning. Since then, they have always stayed true to what has made them what they are — a standard bearer for wood-cooked eastern NC style barbecue. In 2012, Sam was named as one of the “Top Ten Pitmasters in South” by Southern Living.
Weekend VIP Experience includes Saturday Oyster Cook-Off and Friday Craft Spirits & Beer Kickoff
Get your tickets for the VIP Weekend Experience while they are still available. These tickets are almost sold out! Each weekend VIP ticket includes admission to our Friday Craft Spirits & Beer Kickoff, Saturday's Cook-Off, two tasting ticket booklets (total of 30 tickets), admission to a “Chef’s Only” private after party, free refreshments, plus exclusive tastings featuring recipes by James Beard chefs.
At Craft Spirits & Beer Night, bourbons like Pappy Van Winkle will be paired with high-end barbecue, Rums like Matusalem will be paired with Caribbean cuisine, and Mexican food will be paired with boutique tequilas including Avion 44. The craft beer village features All-American gourmet grilled food with the best burgers and hotdogs on the beach.
Chefs, talent and bands are subject to change.
Sponsors include Publix, Big Green Egg, George Dickel Whiskey, Ketel One Vodka, Kraken Rum, Jose Cuervo Tequila, Alabama Gulf Seafood, White Claw Hard Seltzer, Coors Light, Whiskey Willy’s Bloody Mary Mix, Hancock Whitney Bank, and Monster Energy.
Website: www.hangoutcookoff.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/TheHangoutOysterCookOff
Instagram: www.instagram.com/hangoutcookoff
Twitter: twitter.com/hangoutcookoff
