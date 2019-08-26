Need a custom gift for someone you love? We have just the place you! Hannah Gossett, owner and painter at HanMade, joined Chelsey in the studio to talk about some of her custom pieces as well where her passion started for the small business.
Hannah said, “HanMade began to better steward the gifts and talents that the Lord has given to me while also financially supporting international missions through the process. For every Christmas ornament purchased, $5 is given to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering, international missions offering that provides missionaries the services they need to live among the unreached peoples they serve. In addition, 10% of all other purchases go to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering as well. While painting and designing has been something I have enjoyed throughout the years, it took one person saying, “I feel like you’re wasting a talent,” to push me to the establishment of HanMade. I hope that it will also serve as an encouragement to others to use their own gifts and talents for a higher purpose and to bring glory to God.”
If you would like to order through HanMade, visit one of their social media platforms!
Etsy Shop: www.etsy.com/shop/HanMadegiftshop
Instagram: @hanmadegiftshop
Facebook: HanMade
