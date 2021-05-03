Joe and Chelsey set sail on 'Coastal Distancing' to get a preview of the 10th Annual Children's Cup Regatta. You can find more information below.
The following information was provided by event organizers:
The Children’s Cup Regatta, a fundraiser to benefit patients from the Alabama Gulf Coast treated at Children’s of Alabama, will take place on Saturday, May 8, 2021. Sailing enthusiasts and friends in Mobile and Baldwin counties are invited to enjoy a day of sailboat racing at the Fairhope Yacht Club, located at 101 Volanta Avenue.
A family-friendly event, guests are invited to watch the races free-of-charge beginning at 12:00 p.m. Throughout the afternoon, guests can bid on silent auction items, enjoy the kids’ activity area, a cash bar and live music, all outdoors and socially distanced.
For boaters who don’t want to sail but want to take their boats out on the water. The Cruisers Crawl includes a professional photo of each boat in action, as well as dinner, t-shirt and a goodie bag. Registration starts at 4:00 p.m., costs $50 per boat, and is open to all classes.
The kids’ activity area, known as “Al’s Activity Area” in honor of local Children’s patient Al Guarisco, opens at 4:00 p.m. and features a slide, arts and crafts, games and the Rain Gutter Regatta. Participation from out-of- town sailors and non-yacht club members is welcome. Boats can be parked at Fairhope Yacht Club overnight. The entry fee for Portsmouth, Rhodes 19 and Catalina 22 is $50 per boat. Youth Class entry fee is $25 per boat. All entry fees are tax deductible.
Children’s of Alabama patients and their families in the area are invited to attend the Regatta. A few boats will be available to take former patients out to watch the sailing action close-up.
The youth portion of the Children’s Cup Regatta is known as “Katie’s Cup Youth Regatta” in honor of Katie Hamlin of Fairhope. As a 16-year-old Bayside Academy honor student and soccer player, Katie was diagnosed with a possible staph infection in May 2009. After falling sick a few weeks later, she was induced into a coma and put on a ventilator. She was diagnosed with acute respiratory distress syndrome and transferred to Children’s of Alabama. After seven months of treatment, Katie was able to return home and is now a walking, talking miracle. Last year, children from Mobile and Baldwin counties made more than 2,000 visits to the state’s only freestanding pediatric medical facility.
For more information or to register online, visit http://give.childrensal.org/regatta2021 or call Kerrie Benson at (251) 610-4969. Event updates will be posted regularly to facebook.com/ChildrensCupRegatta. Day-of registration is available from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Fairhope Yacht Club.
About Children’s of Alabama
Since 1911, Children’s of Alabama has provided specialized medical care for ill and injured children, offering inpatient and outpatient services throughout central Alabama. Ranked among the best pediatric medical centers in the nation by US News & World Report, Children’s provided care for youngsters from every county in Alabama, 41 other states and eight foreign countries last year, representing more than 677,000 outpatient visits and more than 15,000 inpatient admissions. With more than 2 million square feet, Children’s is the third largest pediatric medical facility in the U.S. More information is available at www.childrensal.org
