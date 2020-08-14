The entry fee for the GO Run ranges from $15 for the 1-mile fun run to $75 for the “weekend warrior,” which includes a 5K, 10K and half-marathon spread over four days. Registration is online through runsignup.com. In addition, participants may sign up for a GO Run Beginner 5K Coaching Program, developed by Brooks Running, at no cost.
Proceeds from the GO Run, presented by the Catranis Family Charitable Foundation, benefit gynecologic cancer research led by physician-scientists at the Mitchell Cancer Institute. The American Cancer Society estimates that an estimated 113,520 cases of gynecologic cancers will be diagnosed in the U.S. this year and that approximately 33,620 women will die from these cancers, which include cervical, ovarian, uterine, vaginal and vulvar malignancies. Since its inception, the GO Run has raised more than $700,000 for gynecologic cancer research.
For more information about the GO Run, visit the GO Run webpage. For questions regarding sponsorships, email Casey Hitson, assistant director of MCI development, at caseyhitson@southalabama.edu. You can also follow @mitchellcancer on Facebook.
13th Annual GO Run – Virtual
Where: Virtual: Run or walk wherever you’d like
When: Sept. 17-20 (all day)
Cost: Event prices range from $15-$75
Presented by the Catranis Family Charitable Foundation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.