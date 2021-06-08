RIDEYELLOW is an Infirmary Health charity bike ride held annually on the Saturday before Father's Day. The ride begins at Halliday Park in Bay Minette, Alabama, with a 6-mile tribute ride. Individuals can choose to participate in only the tribute ride or continue by pedaling the 10, 20, 37 or 62 mile route at their leisure. Rest stops are available along the way and food, beverages and vendor booths are available when riders return to the park.
This is 15th RIDEYELLOW event. Even though last year’s ride was virtual, Infirmary Health was still able to give $10,000 to Rapahope. Since the inception of the ride, more than $535,000 has been given to cancer charities. Many cyclists ride in memory or in honor of someone touched by cancer. Each year, on Wednesday before the ride, volunteers gather to make a paper Unity Chain to acknowledge the people the cyclists have noted that they are riding in memory or in honor of. The Unity Chain is displayed at the finish line for everyone to see. Volunteers are needed to make the Unity Chain. Details follow:
- Wednesday, June 16
- North Baldwin Fitness Center
- 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Flags to honor or remember those who are battling or have battled cancer, or are winning the fight, can be purchased at RIDEYELLOW.org. The flags will be displayed at the RIDEYELLOW finish line on event day. More than 100 volunteers are needed to help with the event. Volunteers can sign up at RIDELLOW.org. All volunteers get a free t-shirt. Volunteer opportunities are listed when you click on the volunteer tab of the website.
