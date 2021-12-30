Victory is a non-profit, medical practice providing adults who do not have health insurance a full spectrum of healthcare ranging from primary care, specialty care, medication assistance, dental, and mental health counseling. Patients are adults ages 19-64 who might be working in jobs that do not offer health insurance or just life circumstances have attributed to them being without health insurance. Many patients are entrepreneurs, small business owners, in industries such as tourism, service, retail, hospitality, construction or in school pursuing an education. As the beginning of the year is a time for people to focus on their health, want to encourage anyone in need of a physician and who does not have health insurance, to reach out to make an appointment to see the doctor. Specialty referrals range from cardiology, dermatology, gynecology, oncology, physical therapy, etc. Victory has dispensed approximately $60 million worth of free medications to patients. As Victory is focused on the whole patient, free mental health counseling is provided to meet patients mental and emotional needs. Patients come from all throughout the Gulf Coast with patients coming from over 25 counties in AL, 11 in MS and 8 in FL.
Victory will be entering into its 20th year in 2022. Since the doors opened, over 30,000 patient lives have encountered healing and hope.
Victory Health Partners, 3750 Professional Parkway, Mobile, AL 36609
251.460.0999
