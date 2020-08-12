The 2020 Grandman Triathlon will go on this year, but due to the coronavirus it will be a virtual event.
Mobile Baykeeper's Casi Callaway joined us on Studio10 with a look at how it will work and the many fun things still planned for this year.
The Publix Virtual Grandman Triathlon is an entirely virtual swim, bike and run race that allows you to complete the race on your own time and then sync your workout times to the results and leaderboard. A virtual triathlon allows anyone, with any level of experience, to compete in a triathlon at their own pace. You will have the convenience of swimming, biking and running the distance of the Publix Grandman Triathlon on your own schedule anywhere in your community, whether it be outside or indoors. The advantage of a virtual triathlon is you can choose when and where to race!
The event is set for September 19-26. Follow the links below to register and more!
Mobile Baykeeper
450C Government Street
Mobile, AL 36602
(251) 433-4BAY (4229)
