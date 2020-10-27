The 66th annual Greater Gulf State Fair is set for October 30 – November 15, 2020.
Josh Woods joined us on Studio10 to tell us about all the fun planned for this year, as well as changes to keep fairgoers safe.
Click on the link for more!
#GGSF2020
October 30 – November 15 (closed Mondays and Tuesdays)
@TheGrounds
Advanced Discounted tickets on sale now at greatergulfstatefair.com
