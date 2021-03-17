Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce is hard at work.
Christina Hellmich, Director of Workforce Development, joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 to talk about Youth Leadership and their workforce development efforts.
The following information was provided by Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce:
Applications are now available for the 2021-2022 class of Youth Leadership. The deadline to apply is April 16, 2021. Youth Leadership is an intensive 7-month program put on by the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce designed to develop and expand leadership skills. The program empowers students through seminars, workshops, hands-on activities, team building, community engagement and introductions to community leaders.
“Through this program, students engage in a variety of beneficial experiences which garners a greater understanding of our community. If we have done our job, our students will complete the program with the confidence, leadership skills and tools needed to lead our community,” said Christina Hellmich, Eastern Shore Chamber Director of Workforce Development.
Youth Leadership is open to High School Sophomores, Juniors & Seniors who live and go to school on the Eastern Shore. Youth Leadership is sponsored by Daphne Utilities.
To apply, download the application here. For more information on the Youth Leadership Program, visit www.eschamber.com or call 251- 928-6387.
