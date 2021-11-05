The Alabama Pecan Festival is an annual family friendly arts & crafts festival held the first weekend of November on the grounds of W.C. Griggs Elementary School. It features live music, various entertainment, midway rides, carnival games, art & craft vendors, food vendors, and the Pecan Festival Queen crowning.
The festival is hosted by the Southwest Mobile County Chamber of Commerce in connection with the Alabama Pecan Growers Association.
This year marks the 34th anniversary of the festival. Admission and parking are free.
The primary objective of the Alabama Pecan Festival is to provide the community and surrounding area with support and education regarding the impact of agriculture on our society.
ALABAMA PECAN FESTIVAL
Friday, November 5th
Saturday, November 6th
Sunday, November 7th
W.C. Griggs Elementary School
5055 Carol Plantation Rd.
Mobile, AL 36619
