The following information was provided by event organizers:
The Bacon & Brew Music Bash is coming to Heritage Park in Foley, Alabama on August 28, 2021. The event begins at 10 a.m. with all food and snack vendors offering bacon menu items and more. Enjoy the large number of art and craft vendors, huge kids’ zone, and live music throughout the day.
Festival Information:
Saturday, August 28, 2021
10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Heritage Park, 200 N. McKenzie St. Foley Alabama.
$5.00 entry, 12 and under free
Visit BestFloridaFest.com for more information.
