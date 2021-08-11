The following information was provided by event organizers:
The Eastern Shore Chamber Young Professionals are teaming up with United Way of Baldwin County’s Young Leaders Society for the Annual Bingo & Brew fundraiser to raise money for Baldwin County’s Backpack Food Program.
Who: Eastern Shore Chamber Young Professionals & United Way Young Leaders Society
What: Bingo & Brew, Presented by Crow Shields Bailey PC
When: Thursday, August 19, 5:30 PM
Where: Fairhope Brewing Company, 914 Nichols Avenue, Fairhope, AL
Why: To raise money for the Baldwin County Backpack Food Program
Admission: $10 (includes 1st bingo card), Additional cards can be purchased for $10, Raffle Tickets Available: 1 for $5, 5 for $20
The Backpack Food Program works with teachers and counselors to identify students who are food insecure and provides those students with easy to prepare snack and meals to take home on weekends. The food is placed in the child’s backpack each Friday.
The child’s information remains anonymous to donors, peers and the food pantry.
The average cost is $135 per child per school year. Money raised from Bingo & Brew go directly to support the Backpack Food Program in Baldwin County.
The United Way of Baldwin County is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) charity. Donations are tax deductible as applicable by law.
This fun night of Bingo at Fairhope Brewing Company is made possible through donations from the local business community and support from sponsors: Crow Shields Bailey PC, Avizo Group Inc., Advanced Dental Comfort, Baldwin Legal Investigations, CA Luckie Insurance, Castle Technology Partners, Driftwood Investigations LLC, First Federal Bank, Riviera Utilities, Southern Cancer Center & Stonebridge Financial Group.
More information can be found at https://bit.ly/BingoandBrew2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.