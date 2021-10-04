BluePass is a shopping card fundraiser that gives card holders exclusive discounts to merchants in Mobile and Baldwin Counties. By purchasing a $30 BluePass, you get to shop great deals the entire month of October while also helping Junior League of Mobile (JLM) build better communities.
Funds raised by BluePass helps JLM improve the lives of children in our communities through our impact area – Healthy Children: Hunger, Nutrition, & Fitness.
- BluePass can be used from October 1st through October 31st
- Cost is $30 and provides users with a 20% discount at merchants throughout Mobile and Baldwin counties. CLICK HERE to view this year’s participating merchants.
- Purchase a BluePass online: All buyers will receive a physical BluePass in the mail, as well as a digital receipt confirmation of purchase.
- BluePass is available for purchase to everyone in the community, not just JLM members.
- All proceeds enable JLM to continue their community impact projects.
