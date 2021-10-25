The following information was provided by event organizers:
Bras Across the CAUSEway was created for a simple and needed cause. We provide direct financial support to the local breast cancer patients of The Breast Center at Providence Hospital. These payments are not used to fund research.
We are helping the women, and men, fighting breast cancer cover basic living expenses. This can include paying bills, buying groceries, and putting gas in their car. Giving them the freedom to focus on what matters. We view these contributions as an investment in our communities.
Bras Across the CAUSEway is promoting our annual 5k and 1-Mile Fun Run. The run will be on October 30th at 8:00 AM in Meaher State Park. The run is a certified 5K (AL11009JD) course through Meaher State Park and out and back on the Causeway. Fun Run is approximately 1 Mile. Race and Fun Run will start and finish at Meaher State Park.
Entry fee ranges from $12-20 (plus fees) depending on age group and if you elect to purchase a shirt with your package.
Beverages, Cammie's Old Dutch ice cream and waffles, Hall's Sausage, DJ Party People Entertainment, and awards after the race.
Bras Across the CAUSEway
30718 Walling Rd
Spanish Fort al 36527
(251) 391-0258
