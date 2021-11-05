The Shoppes at Abba Shrine is hosting its Annual Christmas Extravaganza. It is a small business marketplace that rune from November 6 to November 7. Admission is $3 per person. Mr. and Mrs. Clause will be takin pictures with children from 11-2 on Saturday and 12-2 on Sunday.
Knock off items off your Christmas list at the Christmas Extravaganza.
For more information, visit this website.
