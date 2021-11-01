Junior League of Mobile is excited to host its Annual Christmas Jubilee. It takes place at the Mobile Convention Center November 12-14, 2021. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door, and $30 for VIP Shopping (21+). Over 100 vendors will me at the market. From fudge and soups to ties and sunglasses, you can knock off a lot of items on your Christmas list.
2021 Market Hours:
Friday, November 12 – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, November 13 – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday, November 14 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
