Christmas Nights of Lights is back for the holiday season at Hank Aaron Stadium. You and your family can enjoy the drive-thru event until January 7, 2022. It is open rain or shine. See over one million lights synchronized to holiday music playing through your car radio. For tickets, visit this website.

Hours:

November 12, 2021 – January 7, 2022

Open Nightly 5:30pm – 10:00pm

Rain or shine

Prices:

$8 per person (includes sales tax)

4 and under FREE

Location:

Hank Aaron Stadium

755 Bolling Brothers Boulevard

Mobile, Alabama 36606

(Take Government Blvd. to McVay Drive to Bolling Brothers Blvd. for entrance into light show)

Questions:

info@mobileseg.com

251-572-2327

