NAACP of Mobile, Al. invites you to its City of Mobile Candidate Forum. Robert Clopton and Dr. Raoul Richardson joined Chelsey on Studio10 with details on how you can meet the candidates and ask the questions that need to be answered. Three separate forums will be held within the next few weeks. The virtual forums held on July 29 and August 5 will be for city council candidates. These sessions will include a Q&A. You can join on Facebook at 6:30 p.m. both nights and submit your questions on this website.
A forum for mayoral candidates will be held on August 12, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. on Facebook. You can also submit questions on this link.
For more information, visit this Facebook page.
