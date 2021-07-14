The 2021 Dauphin Street Vault in Mobile is coming up! July 17, 2021 will be a full day of street vaulting from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The DSV is a not-for-profit grassroots event to raise awareness for pole vaulting. This event allows local spectators to watch and enjoy the block party atmosphere.
The tentative schedule includes:
9 AM - Open Division Starts on PIT A (10ft) and PIT B (5ft) –– Pits open at 8am
6:45 PM - AWARDS for OPEN DIVISION and INTRODUCTION of ELITES
7 PM - ELITE COMP BEGINS –– Pit opens at 6pm
9 PM - AWARDS FOR ELITES
For more information, visit this website.
