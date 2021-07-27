Destiny Kluck of Georgia was named the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2021 on Saturday, June 26 during the 64th National Finals. While many of her fellow state representatives were at watch parties across the country to stream the announcement live from Mobile, Destiny was working a shift at one of her two jobs when she received the news that she had received the honor and $30,000 scholarship.
Destiny will attend Brandeis University in the fall as a Posse Scholar with plans to pursue a career as a vascular surgeon. She is extremely passionate about community service. She dedicates her time to many causes, the most prominent being her involvement with youth in foster care and adoptions. As an adopted child herself, she runs a nonprofit called “Foster4Love-Adopt4Life” through which she volunteers with foster care youth.
Link to her full bio can be found here.
Distinguished Young Women is a national scholarship program founded in Mobile, AL in 1958. It is a unique program that combines the chance to win college scholarships with a program that offers Life Skills training to prepare young women for the world after high school. Each year we make over $1 billion dollars in scholarships available and it costs nothing to enter! The program takes place in all 50 states and Washington D.C., culminating in a national program each year in Mobile!
