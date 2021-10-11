The following information was provided by Greek Fest Organizers:
Experience Greek Fest 2021 from the comfort of your car! DRIVE-THRU ONLY (no walk-ins) and a new traffic pattern– enter the parking lot off of Azalea Street to order, pay with credit/debit card/cash app, make your way through the parking lot while enjoying Greek music, receive food under the breezeway, and exit onto South Ann Street. Preorders will be available for 5 or more dinners, and pick-up will bypass the drive-thru.
The Menu will include:
Dinner plate Options* – Grecian Chicken, Pastichio, or Dolmathes
*All above served with Spanakopita (spinach pie), Grecian green beans, & Rice pilaf
Sandwiches – Gyros and Souvlaki (chicken)
Saturday & Sunday- Lamb Shanks
Sides- Greek Salad (small & large), Homemade Greek Chips, Spanakopita
Baklava, Koulourakia (twisted cookies), Kourabiedes (wedding cookies), and Assorted Pastry Packages
Cold Water and Soft Drinks
We are thankful to the Mobile community for its continued support of Greek Fest and we hope to return next year outdoors with live music and more. See our website for updated information. OPA!!!!!
Thursday, October 14th – Sunday, October 17th
Thursday, Friday, and Saturday 10:00am-7:00pm
Sunday 12:00pm-6:00pm
