Surge Church is hosting its Annual Empower Men's Conference. It is all taking place at Surge Church on June 3-5, 2021. Pastors Brad Sullivan and John Morgan will bring empowering messages during the schedule. You can register online for $25 a person.
The event starts Thursday at 7 p.m. and continues at 7 p.m. on Friday. You can enjoy breakfast on Saturday at 8:30 and it all wraps up at 10 a.m.
Address: 2900 Dawes Rd, Mobile, AL 36695
