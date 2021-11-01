The following information was provided by event organizers:
Flags of Glory at Mobile Memorial Gardens, organized with the South Alabama Veterans Council, is a week-long patriotic tribute in honor of our military service personnel and the Flag they preserve. More than 250 full-sized U.S. Flags will be placed along the cemetery’s central roadway as a free drive & walk through display during the week of Veterans Day. The goal is for each Flag to be sponsored as a tribute to a Military Veteran or current Service Member. Please consider honoring one or more military heroes that have served or serve and help support Veteran-related causes as selected by the SAVC. This year’s supported program is the Historic Oaklawn Cemetery restoration project.
All Honorees will be recognized by a keepsake Laminated ID Card (for sponsors to keep afterward) attached to one of the flags. Additional keepsake recognitions will be produced for silver sponsorship levels and above as an expression of appreciation for your support and patriotism. Sponsorship levels are: Gold ($100, up to 4 honorees), Silver($50, 1 or 2 honorees) & Bronze($25, 1 honoree). All of your contributions go to support the selected causes.
It takes place November 7-14, 2021
