Halloween at OWA
Join us weekends in October for Halloween events at OWA. Whether it’s a good old-fashioned haunt you’re looking for or more age-appropriate activities for the whole family, there’s something for everyone.
- Island Movie Nights – Join us under the stars in downtown OWA for a spooky lineup of free and seasonal movies.
- October 23, 7:30 pm – Casper
- October 30,7:30 pm – Hocus Pocus
- Terror in The Park
Scaring Friday-Sunday, October 15 – 31
Fridays, 5-10pm
Saturdays, 6-10pm
Sundays 6-9pm
Face your fears in 3 socially distanced, walkthrough haunts. These seriously scary zones in The Park at OWA will fill your evening with chills. Brave OWA’s spine-tingling thrill rides along with some seriously whacky uninvited guests: aliens, clowns, and a zombie uprising.
- Halloween in Downtown OWA –Join us for tons of family-friendly fun this fall in Downtown OWA. All free while supplies last. Every Friday through Sunday, thru October 31.
- Kid-friendly arts and crafts activities at the Downtown OWA splash pad and outside of Clash eSports Center; 4-7pm while supplies last.
- Trick-or-treating in Downtown OWA; 5-7pm while supplies last.
- Monsters Got Talent –
- October 15-31, Friday, Saturday & Sunday - If you loved Wonder, then you’re in for a treat this fall! Seward Studios and OWA are happy to partner once again to bring you Monsters Got Talent! This age-appropriate and FREE Halloween show is located on the OWA Island Amphitheater and will feature family-friendly live song and dance! Monsters Got Talent will bring you a fresh look at our favorite Halloween monsters and showcase their true talents of song and dance. Watch them compete to see who’s got what it takes to be a star – and they’ll be judged by none other than the ghoulish guests in the audience!
The show is approximately 20 minutes long and will show twice nightly on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays this October. Showtimes are at 5:30pm and 6:30pm.
Monster Bash Costume Contest
OWA’s annual Monster Bash Costume Contest will take place on the OWA Island Amphitheater this year. In-person registration is available, although we encourage everyone to pre-register to avoid lines. Winners will take home cash prizes in categories like OWA’s Choice and Most Creative. The contest runs from 5-6:30pm with an additional showing of Monsters Got Talent at 6:30pm.
OWA
205 North OWA Blvd., Foley, AL 36535
Phone: 251-369-6100
